Donetta Mayhugh Harrison 51 of Bowling Green passed peacefully on Tuesday, February 9, at The Medical Center of Bowling Green. She was born in Warren County to the delight of her parents, Charles Mayhugh and Alta Lewis Mayhugh, who preceded her in death. She was also preceded in death by one sister, Irene Stradtner and one brother, Leonard Mayhugh. Donetta was a member of Lehman Avenue Church of Christ. She truly enjoyed spending time with her family and church family.

In addition to her husband, Glenn Harrison, Donetta leaves behind to cherish her memories a daughter, Glenda Morris (Allen Scott) of Sacramento, California, and son, Michael Lewis Harrison. Grandchildren are Scott Michael Morris, David Allen Morris, Alexander Glenn Morris and Lukas Benjamin Harrison. She is also survived by her brother, Charles Mayhugh and several nieces and nephews.

Visitation will be held at the Bowling Green Chapel on Friday from 11:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m. The service will be held at 12:00 p.m. Arrangements have been entrusted to Hardy & Son Funeral Homes.

Those who wish to honor Donetta in person at the visitation must wear a mask or facial covering and practice social distancing while inside the funeral home.