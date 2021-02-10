Wednesday 10th February 2021
Director Zack Snyder reveals Jared Leto’s Joker In Snyder Cut ‘Justice League’

  • @ 4:20 am

The first images of Jared Leto as the Joker in Zack Snyder’s Justice League have been revealed.

Leto’s Joker appears more like a classic interpretation of the character than the version seen in Suicide Squad. The black and white images were posted to Vanity Fair and Twitter by the movie’s official account, show a Joker with heavy white makeup, smudged eyes and lips, and greasy, long hair. The big difference is that there’s not a single tattoo in sight.

You can take a look at the Justice League – Snyder’s Cut trailer at the link – here

Zack Snyder unveils Jared Leto’s ‘Justice League’ Joker

Via www.upi.com
Jared Leto has long hair and wears a hospital gown as Joker in teaser photos for “Zack Snyder’s…
 

Editorial credit: DFree / Shutterstock.com

