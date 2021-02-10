Director Zack Snyder reveals Jared Leto’s Joker In Snyder Cut ‘Justice League’

The first images of Jared Leto as the Joker in Zack Snyder’s Justice League have been revealed.

Leto’s Joker appears more like a classic interpretation of the character than the version seen in Suicide Squad. The black and white images were posted to Vanity Fair and Twitter by the movie’s official account, show a Joker with heavy white makeup, smudged eyes and lips, and greasy, long hair. The big difference is that there’s not a single tattoo in sight.

You can take a look at the Justice League – Snyder’s Cut trailer at the link – here

