Daniel Wayne Jones, 63, of Glasgow, Kentucky passed away Tuesday, February 9, 2021 at T. J. Samson Community Hospital. He was born February 1, 1958 in Roswell, New Mexico to the late David Jones, Jr. and Juanita Bell Lemmons Jones. Daniel was a plumber for Whinger before moving to Kentucky and he attended Bethel Baptist Independent Church.

Survivors include, his caregivers, Jennifer Lashley (Jeremy) of Glasgow, Kentucky; five children, Marcia Pensyl of Georgia, Stephanie Scheidt (Jason) of Indianapolis, Indiana, David Jones of Glasgow, Kentucky, Jason Artmeier of Guam, Courtney Artmeier (Michael Warren) of Glasgow, Kentucky; six grandchildren; two brothers, Douglas Jones of Oklahoma and David Jones of Savannah, Georgia; one sister, Rosie Price; and several nieces and nephews.

The family chose cremation and there will be no funeral services. A. F. Crow & Son is both honored and privileged to be entrusted in the care of Mr. Jones. Please share your condolences with the family at www.crowfuneralhome.com.