Candace Ann White, age 56, of Tompkinsville, Kentucky passed away February 8, 2021, at the Monroe County Medical Center. She was born on August 8, 1964, the daughter of Floyd and Margie (Rouse) White. She was an avid animal lover and especially her cat Missy.

Candace grew up in Nashville, the Mt. Juliet area, graduating from Mt.

Juliet High School, and attended Western Kentucky University where she graduated with a degree in nursing. She spent the next 30 years working as a critical care nurse at St. Thomas Hospital in Nashville, Tennessee.

She was saved at the age of eight years old and was a member of New Bethel Missionary Baptist Church but had been attending the Church of the Living God locally.

She is survived by her parents, Floyd and Margie White of Tompkinsville; one niece, Taylor Denise White of Mt. Juliet, Tennessee, who was the apple of her eye; one special friend, Darlene McPherson of Clarksville, Tennessee.

She was preceded in death by one brother, Floyd Daniel White; grandparents, Paul and Norvella Rouse and Oscar and Lou White.

There will be no services locally, but a graveside service will be held in Mt. Juliet, Tennessee on Friday, February 12, 2021, at 1:00 PM at Mt. Juliet Memorial Gardens.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Church of the Living God and can be mailed to 2064 Edmonton Road, Tompkinsville, Kentucky 42167.

Bartley & Sons Funeral Home is both honored and privileged to be entrusted with the care of Ms. White.