Shirley DeVasher, age 85, of Bowling Green, died Monday, February 8, 2021 at the Hospice House in Bowling Green. She was born in Lucas, KY on September 11, 1935 to the late Garner Miles Jewell and the late Ruth Byrd (Carver) Jewell. She was a secretary for L.L. Morris Supply and a member of Living Hope Baptist Church.

She is survived by one daughter, Angela Bailey (Steven) of Bowling Green; three grandchildren, John and Lilly Buchanan, and Ava Bailey all of Bowling Green; one sister, Follis Jewell of Glasgow; two sisters-in-law, Mira Jewell and Loujean Jewell; several nieces and nephews, all from Glasgow, also survive.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Wallace Clinton DeVasher; seven brothers, T.J., Woodrow, Rodney, Harry, Neal, Gene, and George; three sisters, Irene Britt, Ruth Barton, and Mildred Jewell.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made to Hospice of Southern Kentucky 5872 Scottsville Rd, Bowling Green, KY 42104

A graveside service will be held at 11:00 AM, Friday, February 12th at the Glasgow Municipal Cemetery.

All those who wish to honor and remember Ms. DeVasher in person at the service must wear a mask or other appropriate facial covering and practice physical distancing for the safety of those in attendance.

A.F. Crow & Son is both honored and privileged to be entrusted with the care of Ms. DeVasher.

