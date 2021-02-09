Malena Lee Hogan, age 40 of Sweeden, departed this life on Sunday, February 7, 2021 at Tristar Medical Center of Hendersonville, TN. The Edmonson County native was born on June 18, 1980 to Rodney Hogan of Russellville and the late Judy Glass Hogan.

Malena was a member of Sweeden Missionary Baptist Church.

Besides her father, she leaves to honor her memory– one brother, Lance Hogan (Candace) of Russellville; special sisters, Amanda Morton (Michael) and Stephanie Bullard (David); three nephews, Cash Morton, Brycen Bullard and Lennox Hogan and three nieces, Addison Bullard, Caroline Morton and Saylor Hogan.

Interment will be in Sweeden Church Cemetery. Memorial contributions may be made to: Sweeden Church Cemetery Fund, c/o Edd Williams, P.O. Box 124, Sweeden, KY 42285.

VISITATION

1 – 7 pm, Wednesday, February 10, 2021

Patton Funeral Home Brownsville Chapel

9 – 11 am, Thursday, February 11, 2021

Sweeden Missionary Baptist Church

FUNERAL SERVICE

11 am, Thursday, February 11, 2021

Sweeden Missionary Baptist Church

ARRANGEMENTS BY PATTON FUNERAL HOME BROWNSVILLE CHAPEL