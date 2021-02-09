Joyce Ann Brown, age 67, of Lafayette, Tennessee passed away on Thursday, February 4, 2021, at Sumner Regional Medical Center in Gallatin, Tennessee. She was born on May 24, 1953, the daughter of Albert Lee and Bulah (Reece) Lozier.

She is survived by one daughter, Jonie Meeks and husband Christopher; one sister, Anna Mae Grinestaff and husband Danny; three grandchildren, Kurtis Sparks, Kyson Sparks, and Jaycie Meeks; one step-grandchild, Jessica Rodgers; one step-great-grandchild also survives.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her spouse, Jimmy Brown; one brother, William Lozier.

A memorial service will be held on Tuesday, February 16, 2021, from

11:00 am till 1:00 pm at the Bartley & Sons Gamaliel Chapel.

Bartley & Sons Gamaliel Chapel is both honored and privileged to be entrusted with the care of Mrs. Brown.

For the protection of Ms. Brown’s family, it is kindly asked that everyone attending services abide by CDC guidelines of wearing a mask and practicing social distancing.