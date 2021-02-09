Henry D. Rigney Jr. 65, of Glasgow, Kentucky, formerly of Indianapolis,

Indiana, passed away Sunday, February 7, 2021 at his residence. He was a

son of the late Henry D. Rigney, Sr. and Ida Elizabeth Hackwith Rigney.

He is survived by his son: Derrick Lenihan of Indiana; two grandchildren:

Dylan Rigney of Colorado and Ora Mariah Rigney of Kentucky; one sister: Katy

Rigney Bates and her husband Barry of Indiana; Several nieces and nephews

also survive.

Besides his parents he was preceded in death by one son: Henry Dale Rigney

III.

The family has chosen cremation with a memorial service at a later date.

Hatcher & Saddler Funeral Home is assisting the family with arrangements.