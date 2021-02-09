Brenda Ann (Gossett) Rainey, age 57 of Scottsville, formerly of Cave City, departed this life on Monday, February 8, 2021 at her residence. She was born on May 27, 1963 in Tompkinsville to the late Palmore “Joe” Riddle and Joyce Birge Riddle, who survives. She was married to her first husband of thirty-two years, Gerald Gossett, who preceded her in death.

Brenda was a Christian, and a former employee of Vanguard Labs and Carhartt.

Besides her mother, she leaves to honor her memory—her husband of five years, Luther Rainey; one son, Jason Gossett (Jennifer); three granddaughters, Jessica, Joanna and Josie Gossett; four step-children, Patricia McCutcheon (Bill), Sonia Rainey, Melissa Brock and Matthew Rainey (Kendra); five sisters, Sandra Mack (Dennis), Glenda Jessie (Danny), Faye England (Larry), Pam Simmons (Joe) and Darlene Cox (Jackie) and many nieces and nephews.

Interment will be in Cave City Cemetery.

Memorial contributions can be made to: American Cancer Society, 1640 Lyndon Farm Court- Suite 104, Louisville, KY 40223.

VISITATION

11am – 2 pm, Friday, February 12, 2021

Patton Funeral Home Park City Chapel

FUNERAL SERVICE

2 pm, Friday, February 12, 2021

Patton Funeral Home Park City Chapel