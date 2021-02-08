Tampa Bay Buccaneers defeat Kansas City Chiefs 31-9 to win Super Bowl LV

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers are Super Bowl LV champions, defeating the Kansas City Chiefs 31-9 on Sunday night at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Florida. The Bucs became the first team to win a Super Bowl in their home stadium, and quarterback Tom Brady earned his seventh Lombardi Trophy, the most of any player in NFL history.

Brady’s performance At age 43, Brady gave a stellar performance, completing 21 of 29 passes for 201 yards and three touchdowns, including a pair to tight end Rob Gronkowski. Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes was 26 of 49 passing for 270 yards and two interceptions. He added five carries for a team-high 33 yards.

Editorial credit: kovop58 / Shutterstock.com