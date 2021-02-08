Ralph Edward Hawkins, 71 of Glasgow, Kentucky, passed away Sunday, February 7, 2021 at his residence. He was a son of the late Paul Simpson Hawkins and Thelma Wells Hawkins.

He is survived by his wife: Cathy Hawkins; two sisters: Helen (Carlos) Plumlee and Becky (Gary) Davidson; two brothers: Harold (Becky) Hawkins and Bobby (Karen) Hawkins; several nieces and nephews also survive.

Besides his parents he was preceded in death by two brothers: Phillip Hawkins and Roger Hawkins; ones sister: Annie Pearl Hawkins.

Graveside services will be held 12:00 pm at the Bon-Ayr Cemetery Monday, February 8, 2021. Hatcher & Saddler Funeral Home is assisting the family arrangements.