Mr. Patrick Flannery, 20, of Brownsville, Ky died on February 4, 2021.

Mr. Flannery was preceded in death by his mother Lavinia Jill Flannery. Patrick loved his family, fishing and spending time outdoors.

Survivors include two brothers, Micheal Aaron Kid Jr. and Christopher Flannery; three sisters, Brittney Decker, Haley Decker and Tiffany Flannery; he also leaves to mourn his memories a host of cousins and friends.

Funeral Service will be 1:00pm Wednesday, February 10, 2021 at Hayes Brothers Funeral Home Glasgow. Burial will follow in Hawkins Cemetery in Brownsville, Ky.

Visitation will be from 10:00 am to 1:00 pm Wednesday, February 10, 2021 also at Hayes Brothers Funeral Home Glasgow.

We will be following all the recommendations from the CDC. All in attendance must wear a face covering and practice social distancing.

Hayes Brothers Funeral Home Glasgow are in charge of arrangements.