James A. Mason, Jr. was born February 9, 1956 in Indianapolis, IN to Anna Pearline Yates and James A. Mason, Sr. He departed this earthly life on Thursday, February 4, 2021. He had been ill for several months after having a stroke.

James was preceded in death by his father and brother John Clark.

He leaves to cherish his memories his mother, sisters, Wanda Mason Tyler, Annie Mason Johnson; sister-in-law Dee Clark; nieces, nephews and a host of other relatives and friends.

The family will receive friends on 10:00 AM – 11:00 AM CT Monday, February 8, 2021 at Brooks Funeral Home. Celebration of life will be 11:00 AM CT Monday, February 8, 2021 at Brooks Funeral Home. Interment will be in the Yates Family Cemetery in Savoyard, KY.

Condolences may also be expressed on line at www.brooksfuneralhomeky.com.