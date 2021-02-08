Amy Sharp Rowlett age 101 passed away Monday morning February 8th at her home. She was born July 1, 1919. She was preceded in death by her parents, Peter Gaines and Millie Boyd Rowlett and three sisters Mildred, Frances and Becky.

Amy retired from Hart County Creamery in Horse Cave as a bookkeeper. She was a member of the Munfordville Baptist Church and Caveland Jazzy Girls (Red Hat Society). Amy loved bird watching, playing cards, traveling and fishing. Amy was always ready for an adventure.

Amy is survived by a cousin Betty Seton of Louisville and her extended family Barry and Jane Ann Tharp.

Amy will be missed by all of her friends and loved ones. She was one special lady who always had a smile for everyone. She lived a full, long life of 101 ½ years.

Funeral services for Amy Sharp Rowlett will be 1pm Wednesday, February 10th in the chapel of Sego Funeral Home with Bro. Paul Hines officiating. Burial will be in the Munfordville Municipal Cemetery. A walk-through visitation will be from 3-8pm Tuesday and will continue after 10am Wednesday at the Sego Funeral Home.

In memory of Amy, memorial contributions may be given to the Gideons or to the Munfordville Baptist Church.