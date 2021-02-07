William Hall Baxter (Billy Hall), 87, passed away peacefully on Saturday, February 6, in his home, the one he affectionately called his “heaven on earth.” Bill was born on December 17, 1933 in Barren County to the late Frank Baxter and Eula Hall Baxter. He was preceded in death by a daughter, Cynthia Baxter Johnson. Bill was a member of the 1951 Glasgow High School graduating class then played basketball on scholarship at Campbellsville University and Eastern Kentucky University. At 6 feet, 6 inches, Too Tall Billy Hall was an avid baller using his skills and love of the game to coach and mentor young lady athletes for many years at the Glasgow Middle School. Bill was inducted into the Glasgow High School Outstanding Athletic Hall of Fame in 2018 for his success and dedication to the sport of basketball. Bill also enjoyed the game of golf and volunteered for over twenty years assisting the golf operations at the Barren River Lake State Resort Park. Bill’s love of sports was a guiding force in his life and a beacon for his numerous good friends and acquaintances. His easy demeanor and propensity for a good laugh was loved by all.

Bill retired from working in the U.S. Post Office after 33 years of service. He also served his country in the United States Army for two years followed by 27 years in the Kentucky Army National Guard where he ultimately retired as Command Sergeant Major. Bill was a member of the Glasgow First Christian Church. Survivors include his wife of 65 years, Sandra Strange Baxter, a daughter, Karen Baxter and one granddaughter, Taysen Wilkins, as well as many nieces, nephews and cousins in the area. Bill had chosen to be cremated with interment in the Glasgow Municipal Cemetery. In an abundance of caution during the pandemic, a funeral service will not be held. Hatcher & Saddler Funeral Home is assisting the family with arrangements. In lieu of flowers, expressions of condolences may be directed to Glasgow High School Athletics for underprivileged athletes to have the equipment and supplies they need to succeed. Please direct donations to: Glasgow High School Attn: Glasgow High School Athletics 1601 Columbia Ave. Glasgow, Ky 42141