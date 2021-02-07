Sam Earl Bulle, age 84, died Saturday, February 6, 2021, at Norton Pavilion in Louisville. He was born in Leslie, KY on January 15, 1937 to the late Willie Bull and the late Irene (Anderson) Bull. He was a salesman for Houchens Industries and a member of South Green Church of Christ.

He is survived by one son, Freddie Bulle (Pam) of Glasgow; one daughter, Francine McCracken (David) of Glasgow; three grandchildren, Kent Bulle (Lauren) of Bowling Green, Josh McCracken (Stephanie) of New York, and Mandy Williams (Nathaniel) of Scottsville; three great grandchildren, Emma Jane Bulle, Logan Williams, and Audrey Williams; he is also survived by one brother.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife, Phyllis (Pardue) Bulle; one brother and a sister.

Funeral services will be held at 1:00 PM, Tuesday, February 9th at A.F. Crow & Son Funeral Home with burial in the Glasgow Municipal Cemetery. Visitation will be 10:00 AM Tuesday until time for services at the funeral home.

All those who wish to honor and remember Mr. Bulle in person at the service must wear a mask or other appropriate facial covering and practice physical distancing for the safety of those in attendance.

