Ms. Leslie Diane Wheeler, age 37, of Cave City formerly of Gamaliel died Saturday at her residence. She was born in Illinois, in 1983, a daughter of the late Edgar Carline Wheeler and Nancy (Welch) Wheeler. She attended the New Liberty Baptist Church and had worked as a Nurse Technician. Leslie had an abounding love for her family.She is survived by her Mother; Nancy Ellen (Welch) Wheeler of Gamaliel, Fiancé; David Shannon Burns of Cave City, two brothers; Shad Welch and wife Renea of Gamaliel, Doug Wheeler and wife Katie of Hermitage Springs, one sister; Carla Thomas and husband Roger of Tompkinsville, nephews; Briley Welch, Tyler and wife Chelsea Welch, Dylan, and wife MacKenzie Hale, Parker Wheeler, and nieces; Brittani and Husband Nick Brown, Laura and husband Ryan Clarkson, Klaire Wheeler, Nora Brown, Ledger Clarkson, and Ryker Brown also survive. Funeral services will be conducted at 2:00 p.m. on Wednesday at the Bartley & Sons Gamaliel Chapel, with burial to follow in the New Liberty Cemetery. .Visitation will begin after 10:00 a.m. on Wednesday and continue until time for services at 2:00. In lieu of flowers, the family suggests memorial donations to be made to National Alliance on Mental Illness, donations may be made at the Funeral Home, or mailed directly to NAMI at 498 Georgetown St. Suite 100, Lexington, Kentucky 40508.Bartley & Sons Gamaliel Chapel is both honored and privileged to be entrusted with the care of Ms. Wheeler.