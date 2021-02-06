Margie Ann Mattingly, age 79 of Glasgow, formerly of Sunny Point, died Friday at her residence. She was born in 1941 to the late Carlie and Catherine Puccini. She was married to her devoted husband of fifty-eight years, Charles Erb Mattingly.

Margie worked as a homemaker, and took care of the needs of her family. She was a member of Mt. Pleasant Cumberland Presbyterian Church.

Survives include one daughter, Robin Raymer of Glasgow; two grandchildren, Josh Raymer of Caneyville and Whitney Combs of Glasgow and one great-grandson, Warner Combs of Glasgow.

Funeral services for Margie Ann Mattingly will be at 12 pm, Monday atPatton Funeral Home Park City Chapel. Interment will be in Sunny Point Church Cemetery.

Memorial contributions can be made to: Hosparus Health of Barren River, 1320 N. Race Street, Glasgow, KY 42141 or Sunny Point Church Cemetery, c/o Buddy Hardin, 2050 Sunfish Sunny Point Road, Brownsville, KY 42210.

Visitation will be from 11am – 12 pm Monday at Patton Funerl Home is Park City.