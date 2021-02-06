Judy Carole Norman High, 75, Glasgow, passed away Saturday,
February 6, 2021 at Vanderbilt University Medical Center. A native of
Glasgow, she was a daughter of the late Joseph “Jodie” Norman and Alice
Florene Smith Norman.
After graduation from Glasgow High School and Western Kentucky
University, Judy spent her working career in the music field. She taught
music in the Glasgow City Schools for 30 years which included general music
at Liberty Street Elementary and South Green Elementary, along with being
choir director at both Glasgow Middle School and Glasgow High School. She
was a lifelong member of the First Christian Church, ranging from the time
that she stood atop the communion table at age 5 to sing a solo to the time
that she served as choir director for many years. After her retirement, she
spent her time doing things for others as well as her family which included
helping care for her grandsons, the apples of her eye.
Survivors include her husband Tommy G. High; one daughter, Susie
High Lucas and husband Byron of Glasgow; one son, David Brents Norman High
and his wife Bhavini of Lexington; four grandsons: Brighton Matthew Lucas,
Micah Brents Lucas, David Anand Mody High, and Jaimin Mody High; two
sisters: Betty Jo Smith of Indianapolis, IN, and Alice Susanne Norman of
Glasgow; one nephew, Joseph Ray Smith and wife Ellen of Indianapolis; two
nieces: Lisa Smith Croft and husband Ken of Indianapolis, and Katie Smith
Lester and husband Trent of Lafayette, IN; three great-nephews and one
great-niece.
A celebration of Judy’s life will be held 1:00 p.m. Tuesday at the
First Christian Church with burial to follow in the Glasgow Municipal
Cemetery. Visitation will be from 3 to 7 pm Monday at the Hatcher & Saddler
Funeral Home and after 11 am Tuesday at the church.
Judy Carole Norman High was a child of God. We give thanks to God for His
gift of a devoted daughter, caring sister, faithful wife, loving mother, and
adoring Nanny. Hers was a life poured out for others, and we echo her
heavenly Father in saying, “Well done, good and faithful servant. Enter into
the joy of your Lord.”