Judy Carole Norman High, 75, Glasgow, passed away Saturday,

February 6, 2021 at Vanderbilt University Medical Center. A native of

Glasgow, she was a daughter of the late Joseph “Jodie” Norman and Alice

Florene Smith Norman.

After graduation from Glasgow High School and Western Kentucky

University, Judy spent her working career in the music field. She taught

music in the Glasgow City Schools for 30 years which included general music

at Liberty Street Elementary and South Green Elementary, along with being

choir director at both Glasgow Middle School and Glasgow High School. She

was a lifelong member of the First Christian Church, ranging from the time

that she stood atop the communion table at age 5 to sing a solo to the time

that she served as choir director for many years. After her retirement, she

spent her time doing things for others as well as her family which included

helping care for her grandsons, the apples of her eye.

Survivors include her husband Tommy G. High; one daughter, Susie

High Lucas and husband Byron of Glasgow; one son, David Brents Norman High

and his wife Bhavini of Lexington; four grandsons: Brighton Matthew Lucas,

Micah Brents Lucas, David Anand Mody High, and Jaimin Mody High; two

sisters: Betty Jo Smith of Indianapolis, IN, and Alice Susanne Norman of

Glasgow; one nephew, Joseph Ray Smith and wife Ellen of Indianapolis; two

nieces: Lisa Smith Croft and husband Ken of Indianapolis, and Katie Smith

Lester and husband Trent of Lafayette, IN; three great-nephews and one

great-niece.

A celebration of Judy’s life will be held 1:00 p.m. Tuesday at the

First Christian Church with burial to follow in the Glasgow Municipal

Cemetery. Visitation will be from 3 to 7 pm Monday at the Hatcher & Saddler

Funeral Home and after 11 am Tuesday at the church.

Judy Carole Norman High was a child of God. We give thanks to God for His

gift of a devoted daughter, caring sister, faithful wife, loving mother, and

adoring Nanny. Hers was a life poured out for others, and we echo her

heavenly Father in saying, “Well done, good and faithful servant. Enter into

the joy of your Lord.”