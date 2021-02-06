Jeanetta Kathleen (Pruitt) Emery, 91, of Scottsville, KY passed away February 5, 2021, at Cal Turner Rehab & Specialty Care in Scottsville, KY.

She was born December 7, 1929, in Allen County, KY to the late Rev. Dolan Pruitt and Deffie (Matthews) Pruitt. She married Thomas Marion Emery, who precedes her in death, in Franklin, KY on December 7, 1946. Kathleen worked as a seamstress for many years and was a member of Scottsville 1st General Baptist Church.

She is survived by one grandson: Daniel Lee Emery and wife, Jennifer, Bowling Green, KY;

One granddaughter: Danielle Lynn Emery, Bowling Green, KY;

One sister: Hazel Eaton, Westmoreland, TN;

Two great-grandchildren: William Thomas Emery and Shepard Lee Emery also survive.

In addition to her husband and parents, she is preceded in death by a son, Jerry Lee Emery, and sister, June Bessinger.

Funeral services will be conducted Sunday, February 07, 2021 at 2:00PM at Harwood & Strode Funeral Home, with burial to follow in the Crescent Hill Cemetery in Scottsville, KY.

Visitation will be held Sunday, February 07, 2021 from 10:00AM-2:00PM at Harwood & Strode Funeral Home.

In accordance with the Governor’s Mandate, social distancing and face coverings are REQUIRED and NO PUBLIC lounge is available at this time.