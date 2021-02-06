Saturday 6th February 2021
Holly Jo Lashley Raymer

  • @ 8:21 pm

Holly Jo Lashley Raymer, 59, of Brownsville died Friday at home.  The Edmonson County native was a seamstress, a homemaker and member of Holly Springs Missionary Baptist Church. She also loved caring for horses and horse backriding. She was a daughter of the late Stoy Lashley and Lucy Helen Lindsey Moore of Brownsville,                                                                                  who survives.

Also surviving are her life partner, Duke Miller; a daughter, Leeann Doyle of Bowling Green; a son, David York of Mammoth Cave; two sisters, Rita Wortham and Vickie Ashley both of Brownsville; three brothers, Freddie Lashley of Horse Cave and Sid Lashley  and Johnny Lashley both of Brownsville; 13 grandchildren; and one great grandchild.

No public services for Holly Jo Raymer are scheduled. Gravil Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
