Saturday 6th February 2021
Chloe Willoughby Forsberg

  • @ 8:18 pm

Chloe Willoughby Forsberg, 85, of Alvaton died Saturday.  The Scottsville native was a retired employee of Holley Carburetor where she worked for 39 years.  She was a daughter of the late Jesse Ewing Willoughby and Zula Reynolds Willoughby and wife of the late Kenneth Forsberg.

She is survived by 3 daughters:  Suzy Rupe and Peggy Ragan, both of Bowling Green and Diane Minix, of Scottsvlle.

1 step daughter:  Ellie Dalme of Texas;

2 step sons:  Eddie Forsberg and Johnny Forsberg, both of Florida.

7 grandchildren:  Jeff Joslin, Benji Joslin, Kerrie Davis Lindsey Ragan, Chelsea Pardue, Heather Fowler and Jessie Freeman;

3 sisters:  Mycola Johns and Bettie Johnson   of Bowling Green. Rachel Steenbergen, Scottsville.

2 brothers:  Kimble and Glendal Willoughby of Scottsville.

Several nieces and nephews;

Funeral service for Chloe Forsberg will be 12:00 Noon Tuesday at Goad Funeral Home burial in Allen County Memorial Gardens.  Visitation will be 12:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. Monday and after 7:00 a.m. Tuesday until funeral time at Goad Funeral Home.

