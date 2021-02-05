Robert Lanny Whiles, age 58, of Gamaliel, Kentucky passed away Thursday, February 4, 2021, at Saint Thomas Hospital in Nashville, Tennessee. He was born on May 14, 1962, the son of the late Elmer Lanny and Alice Jeannie (Hixson) Whiles.

He is survived by four sisters, Lanajean Whiles, Sherri Walthall, both of Cave City, Melanie McGuire of Lampasas, Texas, and Heidi Burton of Glasgow; seven nieces and nephews also survive.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by one sister, Debra Spear; one brother, Collin Whiles.

Funeral services will be conducted at 1:00 pm Tuesday, February 9, 2021, at Anderson-Bartley Gamaliel Chapel with burial in the Beautiful Home Cemetery. Gary Emberton will officiate the service.

Visitation will be held on Tuesday, February 9, 2021, from 10:00 am until time for the service at 1:00 pm.

Pallbearers will be Kelly Spear, Joey Spear, Shawn McCreary, Brandon Walthall, Kirk Eakle, Bruce Tooley, Gene Brown, and Jason McClendon. The honorary Pallbearer will be Jim Lucas.

Anderson-Bartley Funeral Home is both honored and privileged to be entrusted with the care of Mr. Robert Whiles.

For the protection of Mr. Whiles’s family, it is kindly asked for everyone coming to the service to abide by Governor Beshears’ recommendation of wearing a mask and practice social distancing.