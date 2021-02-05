Ollie Opal McKenzie, 93, of Edmonton received her angel wings on Thursday, February 4, 2021 at her home. Born June 15, 1927 the daughter of the late James E. (Jimmy) and Dona Harris Shoultz.

Opal was a homemaker and retired from Mallory’s Inc. after over twenty years of service. She was a member of the Union Chapel Baptist Church.

Besides her parents she was preceded in death by her husband Richard Ira McKenzie. They were married December 22, 1945. Also preceded by infant twins. Brenda and Linda McKenzie. Two grandchildren. Tammy Faye Pennycuff and Richard Allen Hubbard. Her siblings. William Harris, Mabel Mitchell, Mavis Blaydes and Bessie Willis. A son in law Stevie Hubbard.

She is survived by five loving children. Pat McKenzie, Paul and wife Sue McKenzie, Vickie and husband Michael Harper, Faye and husband Ronnie Stinson and Kay Hubbard. She was a loving grandmother to nine grandchildren, fifteen great grandchildren and three great great grandchildren.

Funeral services for Mrs. McKenzie will be held 1:00 PM, Sunday, February 10th at Butler Funeral Home in Edmonton with burial in the Union Chapel Cemetery. A walk-through visitation will be held after 9:30 AM Sunday until service time. The service will be lived streamed on Butler Funeral Homes Facebook page. Anyone wishing to attend the visitation or service will be required to wear a mask or other face covering to ensure the safety of the family and all others in attendance.

Butler Funeral Home is both honored and privileged to be entrusted to the care of Mrs. McKenzie. Please share your messages of condolence with the family at www.butler-funeralhome.com.