Nina Dean Price, 95, of Glasgow, died Friday, February 5, 2021, at Barren County Nursing & Rehabilitation. She was born March 15, 1925, to the late Charles Turner and the late Mary (Britt) Turner. She was a seamstress at Handmachers and a member of South Fork Baptist Church.

Nina is survived by two sons, Danny Price (Kim), Donald Price (Faye); eight grandchildren, Micki Bagby (Robert), Melissa Stahl (Jr.), Erik Price (Jamie), John Henry Love, Margaret Luckett (Bruce), Andrea Thompson, Autumn Forman (Seth), Shane Price (Erin); eighteen great grandchildren, Nicole Pedigo (O’Brien), Lindsey McReynolds (Seth), Ryder Bagby (Corey), Katelyn Burris (Chris), Morgan Love, Wyatt Price (Kaleigh), Dylan Moore, Ava Price, Mattie Price, Price Thompson, Lane Thompson, Bryalon Roach, Jaxon Forman, Silas Price, Creed Price, Sarah Bhatia (Ravi), Ashley Marker (Robert), Mary Grace Luckett, Logan Love; seven great great grandchildren, Elly Britt Pedigo, Evan O’Brien Pedigo, Everly Faye Pedigo, Willa Kate Burris, Thatcher Boone Bagby, Zane Bhatia, Ann Thomas McReynolds.

In addition to her parents Nina was preceded in death by her husband, Roy Price; her daughter, Diane Love; one sister, Margaret Carver; one brother, Eldon Turner.

A graveside service will be held at 11:00 am, Monday February 8th, at. Happy Valley Memorial Gardens.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made to the local DAV Chapter 20.

All those who wish to honor and remember Ms. Price in person at the service must wear a mask or other appropriate facial covering and practice physical distancing for the safety of those in attendance.

A.F. Crow & Son is both honored and privileged to be entrusted with the care of Ms. Price