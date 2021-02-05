Lawrence Gipson, age 81 of Leitchfield, departed his life on Thursday, February 4, 2021 at The Medical Center in Bowling Green. The Edmonson County native was born on April 19, 1939 to the late Walter Gipson and Lillie Mae Elmore Gipson.

Lawrence retired as a truck driver and was a member of the Teamsters Local 89 Union. He was also a member of Sweeden Missionary Baptist Church.

He leaves to honor his memory– his companion, Helen Higdon of Leitchfield; three sons, Arthur Lawrence Gipson, Jr. (Misty) of Shelbyville, KY, Dwayne Evanyk (Keri) of Cleveland, TN and Wade Gipson of Nashville, TN; two daughters, Teresa Brown (Irvin) of Jamestown, KY and Stella Davis (Lee) of Shelbyville, KY; three brothers, Robert Gipson, Albert Gipson and Lester Gipson (Caroline); one sister, Joyce Webber; several grandchildren and great-grandchildren.

Interment will be in Jaggers Cemetery. Memorial contributions may be made to Jaggers Cemetery Fund.

VISITATION

11 am – 2 pm, Sunday, February 7, 2021

Patton Funeral Home Brownsville Chapel

FUNERAL SERVICE

2 pm, Sunday, February 7, 2021

Patton Funeral Home Brownsville Chapel

– ARRANGEMENTS BY PATTON FUNERAL HOME BROWNSVILLE CHAPEL –