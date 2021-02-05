Kerry Allen McDaniel, age 65 of Horse Cave passed away Thursday, February 4, 2021 at the U of L Hospital in Louisville. Kerry was born December 26, 1955 in Ft. Campbell. He worked for the Commonwealth of Kentucky, Division of Environmental Protection for 27 years, serving in all capacities of air, waste and water regulations. After retiring in 2007, Kerry became the Emergency Management Director and Solid Waste Coordinator for Hart County, Kentucky, where he served until his death.

He is preceded in death by his father, Alroy Glenn McDaniel and one brother, Michael Glenn McDaniel.

He is survived by his wife, Vicki Kidd McDaniel; his mother, Lois Dale McDaniel; one son, Curtis Allen McDaniel and his wife Tara Perkins McDaniel; and a precious grandson, Briar Allen McDaniel, all of Horse Cave.

There will be a public “walk-through” visitation beginning on Saturday, February 6, 2021 at 9:00 a.m. CST until 8:00 p.m. CST and again on Sunday, February 7, 2021, from 8:00 a.m. CST until 12:30 p.m. CST.

A private funeral for the family will be held at 1:00 p.m. CST.

Following the funeral, there will be a PUBLIC graveside service at the McDaniel Family Cemetery which is located on the farm at 3371 S. Jackson Hwy, Horse Cave, KY, 42749.

The family would like to add that Kerry and Curtis were two of the first frontline workers in the war against Covid-19 in Hart and surrounding counties. They worked tirelessly, Curtis still does, ensuring that PPE has beeb obtained, distributed, working diligently all hours of the day and night making sure that our county is as safe and protected as it could possibly be. That being said, the very demon they’ve been fighting took Kerry’s life as he died from complications due to Covid. The family is asking that EVERYONE who chooses to attend the walk-through on Saturday and Sunday wear a mask to show respect to Kerry and support Curtis in his ongoing efforts to fight this demon. We want everyone to know that Covid kills. It has taken the heart and soul of our family. We know that you will honor our request. The family thanks each of you for your calls, messages, love, respect and prayers during Kerry’s illness, today and the days to come. They love each and every one of you.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to St. Jude Children’s Hospital, envelopes will be provided.