Robert David Crawford

Robert David Crawford, 72, of Tompkinsville, KY passed away Thursday, January 28th, at his residence.  He was born in Los Angeles, CA on March 20, 1948, a son of the late Phyllis and Richard Crawford. He worked in sales.

Robert is  survived by daughter, Jennifer Crawford, of CA;  two sons David Robert Crawford, of Lucas, KY; Michael Crawford, of CA;
He is also survived by 5 grandchildren, sister, Candy Crawford, of CA. & brother, Richard Crawford, of CA;
His parents, Richard & Phyllis Crawford & brother, Phil Crawford preceded him in death.

Cremation was chosen, there will be no local services.

Yokley Trible Funeral Home in charge of arrangements.

