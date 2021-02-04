Mr. Bobby Byrd, 72, of Glasgow, Ky, died on February 3, 2021 at TJ Samson Community Hospital.

Mr. Byrd was a native of Glasgow, Ky and the son of the late Okla Homa Byrd and Nova Groce Byrd. He was retired from the Lyons Company.

Mr. Byrd enjoyed enjoyed playing golf, fishing and spending time with his family.