Mr. Bobby Byrd, 72, of Glasgow, Ky, died on February 3, 2021 at TJ Samson Community Hospital.
Mr. Byrd was a native of Glasgow, Ky and the son of the late Okla Homa Byrd and Nova Groce Byrd. He was retired from the Lyons Company.
Mr. Byrd enjoyed enjoyed playing golf, fishing and spending time with his family.
In addition to his parents he was preceded in death by a son Derek Byrd.
Survivors include his wife Lorrie Byrd; one daughter, Kacie Rogers; one grandson Trent Shipp; two brothers, Johnny Byrd and Cordell Byrd; two sisters, Lola “Frankie” Altstatt, and Joan Hibbs (Jack); two sisters in law, Tina Pennycuff (David) and April Humphrey (Joey); he will also be missed by his fury companion “Maggie Mae”, also nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.
The family chose cremation.