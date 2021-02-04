Mr. Alan Williams, 57, of Glasgow, Ky, died on January 31, 2021 at his residence.

Mr. Williams was the son of Nathaniel Williams and the late Jimmie Louis Veal. Mr. Williams enjoyed reading, walking and enjoying the the outside. “All about love” was his favorite song.

Survivors include two sons, Alan Williams Jr., of Hartford, Ct; Kewan Williams of Glasgow, Ky; one daughter Shantea Williams of Glasgow, Ky; two brothers, Joseph Williams of Hartford, Ct; Beira Williams (Anita) of Louisville, Ky; two sisters, Carolyn Williams of Hartford, Ct; Cora Brown (Dwight) of Louisville, Ky; five grandchildren; and a host of nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.