Thursday 4th February 2021
Minnesota Twins and Alex Colome agree to 1-Year, $6.3M contract

  • @ 4:55 am

The MinnesotaTwins and relief pitcher Alex Colome have agreed to a one-year, $6.3 contract. Colome will have a $5 million base salary in 2021 and a 2022 option. 

Colome spent the past two seasons with the Chicago White Sox, who acquired him from the Seattle Mariners in November 2018. The White Sox signed Colome to a one-year, $10.5 million contract for 2020. During that campaign over 22.1 innings, Colome notched 12 saves while allowing three runs

Colome’s work on the mound helped the White Sox earn a wild-card berth and reach the playoffs for the first time since 2008.

Editorial credit: James Kirkikis / Shutterstock.com

