Mary Rita Robbins, 82, of Cave City, Kentucky, passed away Saturday, January 30, 2021 at the T. J. Samson Community Hospital. She was a daughter of the late Walter and Jennifer Sokalski Ojzenski.

She is survived by five children: Virginia Robbins, Andrew Robbins, Lee Hallock, David Robbins and Martha Robbins; three grandchildren: Ford Robbins, Skyla Robbin and Kyla Hallock.

There will be a graveside service 1:00 pm Friday, February 5, 2021 at the St. Joseph Cemetery in Chews Landing, New Jersey. Hatcher & Saddler Funeral Home is assisting the family in Glasgow, Kentucky, Mahaffey – Milano Funeral Home is assisting the family in Mt. Ephraim, NJ.