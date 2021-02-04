Lennie Cox age 76 of Cub Run passed away Wednesday night at Signature Health Care of Horse Cave.

He was born in Edmonson County to the late Lennie B. Cox & Millie Kerr Cox.

He was a truck driver and a carpenter. Lennie was preceded in death by two brothers Royce & Truman Cox.

He is survived by two sons Elijah Cox and Chance Cox both of Bonnieville, four daughters Vanessa Lengner and Cindy Bryant both of Bonnieville, Freedom Nader of Covington and Lensey Cox of Louisville, 10 grandchildren,

Five great-grandchildren and two sisters Mable Sharpe of Texas and Otha Kessinger of Louisville.

Lennie’s wishes were followed as cremation was chosen. Sego Funeral Home assisted the family with their cremation choice.