Jimmy Dale Paugh, 68 of Bowling Green died Sunday, January 31, 2021 at Greenview Regional Hospital.

He was a son of the late Orville James and Katherine Brown Paugh and is preceded in death by a brother, Randy Paugh. He was a member of the Church of God.

His survivors include a daughter, Christin Miles (Jonas); three brothers, Donnie Paugh, Gary Paugh, Ricky Paugh and two sisters, Sue Stafford and Lou Blankenship.

No service is scheduled at this time as cremation was chosen. Arrangements were entrusted to Hardy & Son Funeral Home, Bowling Green Chapel.