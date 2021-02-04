Gracie Jean Puckett age 69 of Munfordville passed away Wednesday night at T.J. Samson Community Hospital.

She was the daughter of the late Clarence Howard & Deloris Sweet Jaggers. In addition to her parents, Gracie was also preceded in death by two brothers Danny Ray Jaggers & Wayne Jaggers and by two sisters Linda Johnson & Sissy Horton.

Gracie is survived by one son Will Puckett and his fiancé Abby; two sisters Pam Carby and Judy Robertson both of Munfordville and three grandchildren Logan, Lindyn and Kaylee Puckett.

Funeral services for Gracie Jean Puckett will be 11am Saturday, February 6th in the chapel of Sego Funeral Home with Bro. Paul Hawkins officiating. Burial will be in the Cemetery Point Cemetery. Visitation will be Friday from 2-8pm and will continue after 8am Saturday at the Sego Funeral Home. The family request that memorial donations be given to the Center Point Cemetery Fund, the donations may be left at the funeral home.