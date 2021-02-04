2021 Golden Globes Nominations Announced: See The Full List Of Nominees

Nominations for the 78th Annual Golden Globe Awards were announced Wednesday, with Tina Fey and Amy Poehler returning to host the event for a fourth time. The Golden Globes

Netflix led in both television and film nominations, including the drama “Mank,” which led with six nods. “The Trial of the Chicago 7” followed with five nominations. In the television categories, Netflix’s royal drama “The Crown” led with six nominations, followed by the comedy “Schitt’s Creek,” with five.

Chadwick Boseman, who died last year at the age of 43 after a private battle with colon cancer, received a posthumous nomination for his role in the Netflix film “Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom.” TV pioneer Norman Lear will receive the Carol Burnett Award for his lifetime of achievement and actress/activist Jane Fonda will be presented the Cecil B. deMille Award for her outstanding contributions to the industry.

The Golden Globes will take place on Sunday, Feb. 28 on NBC. See the list of the nominees below.

