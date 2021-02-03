Robert “Bob” Elbert Beauchamp, Jr., 79, of Glasgow, Kentucky passed away peacefully Sunday, January 31, 2021 at his residence. He was born March 6, 1941 in Mattoon, Illinois to the late Robert “Bob” Elbert Beauchamp, Sr. and Ruby Miller Beauchamp. Bob was retired from RR Donnelley as a wing operator and he was a National Guard veteran. Mr. Beauchamp was a farmer and loved gardening, hunting, fishing, and anything that involved being outside. Bob was also a devoted member of the Glasgow Baptist Church.

Survivors include, his loving wife, Carol Ann Beauchamp; three sons, Todd Beauchamp (Sharon), Scott Beauchamp, Frank Beauchamp (Holly); one daughter, Jacqueline Brown (Kenny); seven grandchildren, Kaley Billingsley (Thad), Mason Dunbar, Jazmine Beauchamp, Nicole Girard (Jake), Isaiah Beauchamp, Andrew Beauchamp, Shelby Brown; one great-grandchild, Hallie Billingsley; two brothers, Ed Beauchamp, Rick Beauchamp; and one sister, Jane Flexser.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests that donations be made to the St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital Memorial Processing 501 St Jude PL Memphis, TN 38105-9959.

The funeral service for Mr. Beauchamp will be held 2:00 PM Sunday, February 7th at the A. F. Crow & Son Funeral Home with burial in the Bowles Cemetery. Visitation will be Sunday from 10:00 AM until time for the service at 2:00 PM at the funeral home. For those unable to attend, the funeral service will be livestreamed 2:00 PM at www.facebook.com/crowfuneralhome.

A. F. Crow & Son is both honored and privileged to be entrusted in the care of Mr. Beauchamp. Please share your condolences with the family at www.crowfuneralhome.com.