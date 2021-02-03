Multiple cars collide, semi kills pedestrian

COLUMBIA, Ky. – A fatal collision occurred early in the morning Tuesday leaving one dead and another in critical condition.

Abel Vargas, 21, of Russell Springs, lost control of his vehicle and flipped it due to slick road conditions while driving eastbound on Louie B. Nunn Cumberland Parkway.

Vargas’s car traveled through the median and flipped into oncoming westbound traffic, according to a press release from Kentucky State Police.

Behind him, Howard Carpenter, 47, was unable to avoid the collision and crashed into Vargas’s overturned Nissan.

A passenger, Alejandro Diaz, 20, escaped the wreck and was standing in the roadway. A freight-liner semi operated by Allen McDaniel, 49, of Texas, was unable to avoid Diaz or stop his vehicle, striking him down in the roadway.

Diaz was pronounced dead at the scene by the Adair County coroner.

The Kentucky State Police, Adair County Sheriff’s Department, Adair County EMS, Adair County Coroner’s Office and Air Evac Lifeteam assisted at the scene.

The investigation is ongoing, led by Sergeant Adam Likins.