Kenneth Andrew “Andy” Beard, 50, of Garland, TX, formally of Glasgow, died Monday, February 1, 2021 in Texas. Born in Glasgow, on July 23, 1970, the son of the late Kenneth Drew Beard and Jane McInteer Beard of Glasgow, who survives. Mr. Beard was a Chemistry Instructor for Collin Community College. He leaves behind three beautiful children that he described as “The Artist, The Musician, and The Caregiver.”

Andy’s friends and family know that he adored them and that he cherished connections with those who were precious to him. If you ever had the pleasure of hearing him laugh, you know that it was such a happy and contagious sound. He was known for his ability to express a child-like excitement and joy that was infectious. Andy was also a planner and he loved planning road trip adventures. The friends and family who were fortunate enough to join him in his adventures say his taste in accommodations could be questionable, at best. But, the memories made during those trips became excellent stories to share later. Andy’s mother and siblings remember a happy, wild, and free childhood that was filled with neighborhood friends, lots of shenanigans, Star Wars battles, bb guns, and epic Fourth of July parties. Andy will be remembered for his keen intellect, his curiosity, and for his sensitive and gentle soul. He was a man who was searching for peace in his life.

In addition to his mother, survivors include his significant other, Laura Keller; his children, Riley Beard of Texas, Reagan Beard of Ohio and Jackson Beard of California; a brother Jeff Beard (Hillary) of Bethpage, TN; a sister, Robin Creek (Brian) of Ohio; along with several nieces and nephews.

In addition to his father, he was preceded in death by a twin brother, Charles Anthony Beard.

A Celebration of Life will be held 2:00 pm Monday, February 8, 2021 at the A. F. Crow & Son Funeral Home. Visitation will be February 8th 10:00am until time for the service.

Family and friends may visit www.facebook.com/crowfuneralhome at 2PM Monday, to participate in the Live Stream of the funeral celebration.

Donations in his honor can go to go the Bethel Baptist Cemetery Fund. If you wish to make a donation, please send a check Citizen’s Bank and Trust 201 East Main St., Campbellsville, KY 42718. (Put Bethel Baptist Cemetery of Larue County on the check.)

