Joyce Carol Wood, 75, of Glasgow, Kentucky passed away Monday, February 1, 2021 at NHC Healthcare. She was born July 28, 1945 in Mud Lick, Kentucky to the late Charles Leamon and Lois Mae Myers Leamon. Joyce was a hostess at the Barren County Lodge for over 20 years and also worked at KY Pants. She was a member of Sand Lick Baptist Church. Survivors include, one sister, Dorothy Walker of Glasgow, Kentucky; three brothers, James Leamon of Danville, Kentucky, Joe Leamon of Three Oaks, Michigan, Lester Leamon of Mason City, Illinois; and her nieces and nephews, Deloris Kuchler (Larry) of Washington, Tony Turner of Glasgow, Kentucky, Donald Turner (Penny) of Austin, Kentucky, Robert Leamon (Brandy) of Michigan, and Lester Leamon, Jr. of Florida. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by two brothers, Tommy Leamon and Johnny Leamon: and one nephew, Val Leamon. A graveside service will be held 1:00 PM Monday, February 8th at the Glasgow Municipal Cemetery. A. F. Crow & Son Funeral Home is both honored and privileged to be entrusted in the care of Ms. Wood. Please share your condolences with the family at www.crowfuneralhome.com<http://www.crowfuneralhome.com>.