Earl J. Vincent, Jr., age 78 of Central City, departed this life on Monday, February 1, 2021 at Owensboro Health Regional Hospital. The Edmonson County native was born on October 26, 1942 to the late Earl J. Vincent, Sr. and Ozie Farris Vincent. He was married to the late Anita Vincent.

Earl was a electrician and a member of the Baptist faith.

He leaves to honor his memory– three sons, Stevie Vincent (Anita), Danny Vincent (Darlene) and Billy Vincent; one daughter, Amy Vincent; three brothers, James Vincent (Yolonda), Victor Vincent (Doris), Joe Vincent (Kathy) and one sister, Linda Mann (Jerry). Besides his wife and parents he was also preceded in death by his daughter, Julie Vincent.

Interment will be in Vincent Cemetery.

FUNERAL SERVICES ARE PRIVATE

