Barry Kimble Jaggers, 61, of Mammoth Cave passed away at 7:51 AM Tuesday Feb. 2, 2021 at his home.

The Edmonson County native was a farmer and member of Macedonia United Baptist Church. He was a son of the late Willie “Bill” Jaggers and Lorene Allen Jaggers.

A public walk-through visitation is scheduled for 4-7 PM Thursday at Gravil Funeral Home. Funeral services will be private. Burial will take place in Union Light Cemetery.

Surviving are a son, Jason Allen Stevenson of Rineyville; a brother, Garry Jaggers of Mammoth Cave; four grandchildren, Blake Stevenson, Mason Stevenson, Layla Stevenson and Wesley Stevenson; several cousins including, Jennifer Lindsey (David), James Sanders (Tina), Joan Miller and Judy Childress (Bootsie), an uncle, Russell Sexton; and three aunts, Effie Ferguson, Karen Sexton and Georgeann Sexton.