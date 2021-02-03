Barry Britton Vance, 57, of Glasgow, KY, died Saturday, January 30, 2021 at The Tennessee Valley VA at Nashville peacefully in the presence of his two daughters. Barry was born November 3,1963 in Welch, West Virginia to the late James Vance and Georgia Syck, (Charles Syck). He graduated from Adair County High School in 1982. He defended his country serving in the United States Marine Corp then his community through the United States Postal Service until he retired.

Barry was the owner of Aqua Gardens. Building beautiful koi ponds, waterfalls, landscaping, & flagstone patios was a true passion of his. He was the water “Wizard”. He had the pleasure of meeting many acquaintances which turned into friendships. He never met a stranger and took many under his wing.

He is survived by two daughters, Erica Spillman, of Glasgow, KY; Courtney Vance and her fiancé, Joshua Poynter of Lucas, KY; five grandchildren, Alli Spillman, Waylon Carman, Nora Spillman, Kourtney Poynter, & Paxton (Tiny) Poynter. Many nieces, nephews, & other people he thought of as family that he held close to his heart.

He was preceded in death by his father, who died October 02, 1994; his mother who died August 28, 2008; stepfather who died June 06, 2011; a brother, Marvin Anderson Vance, who died February 28, 2014; a sister, Delores Ann Jenkins who died September 23, 2009; his paternal grandparents, Daniel and Laura Vance; and his maternal grandparents, Charley and Cosby Hagerman

Service will be held on Saturday, February 6, 2021 at 2:00pm at the A. F. Crow & Son Funeral Home with graveside Military Honors provided by DAV Chapter 20 of Glasgow at the Glasgow Municipal Cemetery. Visitation will be 10:00am until time for service on Saturday. Any expressions of sympathy should take the form of a monetary donation to help pay for funeral services to A.F. Crow & Son Funeral Home.

Always Loved, Forever Missed, Never Forgotten

