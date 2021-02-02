Sandra Kay Crumpton, 57, of Horse Cave, Kentucky, passed away Sunday,

January 31, 2021 at the T. J. Samson Community Hospital. She was a daughter

of the late Floyd Eagle Smith and Bessie Louise Likens Smith.

She is survived by her husband: David Jeffery Crumpton; two children:

Jessica Russell and Leslie Russell; two grandchildren: Jessalynn Russell and

Jaylen Russell; one brother: Anthony Smith; one half-sister: Onikia Hale;

many other family and friends also survive.

Funeral will be 2:00 pm, Thursday, February 4, 2021 at the Hatcher &

Saddler Funeral Home with burial in the Glasgow Municipal Cemetery.

Visitation will be from 4:00 to 8:00 pm Wednesday and after 9:00 am Thursday

until time for services at the funeral home In lieu of flowers family has

asked for donations to the funeral home to help with expenses.

In keeping with the Governor’s recommendations for safety during

funeral and memorial services, the number of attendees in the funeral home

at any given time will be limited; no food permitted in the lounge; social

distancing will be necessary; and face coverings are required.