Patricia “Kay” Bradley, age 68, of Horse Cave, KY, passed away Saturday, January 30, 2021, at T. J. Samson Community Hospital in Glasgow, KY. She was formerly employed by ACK Controls and of the Baptist Faith.

She was the daughter of the late William Carl Woodson and the late Edna Dixon Woodson Ross Smith.

She is survived by her husband, Paul Clifton “Cliff” Bradley; one daughter, Candis Alexander (Taviane), Horse Cave, KY; three sons, Lamont Bradley (Suzy), Horse Cave, KY, Paul Bradley (Denise), Munfordville, KY, Dyjuan Bradley (Jackie), Glasgow, KY; one sister, Tracie Woodson-Alender, Indianapolis, IN; two brothers, Michael Woodson, Christopher Woodson both of Indianapolis, IN; 14 grandchildren and two great-grandchildren.

The family will be having a walk through for friends from 10:00 AM to 1:00 PM, Friday, February 5, 2021. Funeral service will be private. Interment will be at Woodsonville Memorial Gardens, Munfordville, KY.

Condolences may also be expressed online at www.brooksfuneralhomeky.com.