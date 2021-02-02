Jimmy Crone, 73, of Scottsville, KY passed away Monday, February 1, 2021 at his residence. The Scottsville, KY native was the owner and operator of Crone’s Garbage Service. He was a son of the late Ralph C. Crone, Sr. and Gladys King Frost and husband of the late Wilma Lee Pickett Morris.

He is survived by 2 sons: Jimmy Neal Crone and wife, Renee, Adolphus, KY and Stevie Crone, Scottsville, KY;

2 daughters: Nancy Owens and husband, Rodney, Scottsville, KY and Katelynn Gifford and husband, William, Gallatin, TN;

3 sisters: Wanda Strode, Diane Mahaney and husband, Larry, and Joyce Morgan and husband, Jessie, all of Scottsville, KY;

A sister-in-law: Wanda Crone, Scottsville, KY;

8 grandchildren: David Neal Crone, Joshua Andrew Crone, Andrew Neal Crone, Robert Carter, John Carter, Kierra Owens, Eli Crone and Teddy Crone;

Several great grandchildren.

He was preceded in death by 3 brothers: Junior Crone, Bobby Frost, Sr., and William Frost and a brother-in-law: William Strode.

Funeral service will be 10:00 a.m. Thursday at Goad Funeral Home with Bro. Jeremy Carter officiating and burial in Hickory Hill Cemetery. Visitation will be 2:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. Wednesday and after 7:00 a.m. Thursday until funeral time at Goad Funeral Home. In lieu of flowers, expressions of sympathy may take the form of donations for funeral expenses. Donations may be made at Goad Funeral Home.