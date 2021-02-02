Christine Willis Bennett, age 88, of Horse Cave, passed away Monday, February 1, 2021 at her home. She was a native of Green County and a member of Cave Springs Baptist Church. She was formerly employed at Holiday Inn in Cave City and Ken Dec. She loved her flowers, quilting, and needle work. She was a wonderful wife, mother, grandmother, great-grandmother and great-great grandmother.

She is preceded in death by her husband, Leon Bennett; her parents, Joe and Lera Willis; one son, Danny Bennett; one sister, Gertrude Goodhue; one baby brother, Gennie Ray.

She is survived by one daughter, Connie Logsdon (Robbie) of Hardyville; three grandchildren, Allen Bennett (Shanda) of Horse Cave, Donna Bush (Dewayne) of Munfordville, and Amanda Booher of Munfordville; eight great-grandchildren, Cody and Kacie Bennett, Max Bush (Maddie), Alex Bush (Bethany), Ethan, Kenli, Karson, and Korbin Booher; three great- great grandchildren, Bentley, Bryant, and Xavier Bush; one sister, Genevie Smith (Harold) of Louisville.

Funeral Services will be held at Winn Funeral Home on Thursday, February 4, 2021 at 1:00 p.m. with burial to follow in the Horse Cave Municipal Cemetery. Visitation will be held from 1-8 p.m. on Wednesday, February 3 at Winn Funeral Home and from 9 a.m. until time of service on Thursday.

