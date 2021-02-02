Bro. Otis Lee Sturgeon, 81, Cave City, went to his heavenly home on Monday, February 01, 2021 at the Medical Center at Caverna. He was born June 04, 1939 in Cave City to the late W R and Gracie Mae Gossett Sturgeon. He was a lifetime farmer and member of the New Hope Missionary Baptist Church. During his spiritual journey he pastored several churches and was honored to have baptized over 300 people.

Survivors include his wife, Mary Ann Adwell Sturgeon; four sons, Glen Douglas Sturgeon, Dennis Lee Sturgeon, Danny Lee Sturgeon, Keith Wayne Sturgeon, all of Cave City; two brothers, Roger Sturgeon and Melvin Sturgeon, both of Cave City; eight sisters, Mary Elizabeth Poole, Betty Lou Pruitt, Barbara Jean Hatcher, Runell Wood, Patricia Pruitt, Peggy Sue Logsdon, all of Cave City, Shirley Fay Reece, Pam Brown, both of Glasgow; ten grandchildren and seven great-grandchildren. He was preceded in death by a son, Terry Wayne Sturgeon and two sisters, Beatrice Sturgeon and Bernice Sturgeon.

Funeral services with Trevor Thomas presiding will be at 1 PM Wednesday at New Hope Missionary Baptist Church with burial in New Hope Cemetery. Visitation at Bob Hunt Funeral Chapel will be from 4 to 8 PM Tuesday and after 10 AM Wednesday at the church until time of service.

Due to the current Covid-19 Crisis the KY Governor has mandated that all visitors shall wear a mask or face covering and maintain safe distancing of 6 feet. The funeral home capacity is limited to 50% occupancy. Hugging and shaking hands are discouraged. We regret that our lounge is closed due to Covid and there will be no food or drinks allowed. We appreciate your understanding during this health crisis.

Bob Hunt Funeral Chapel, Cave City is honored to assist the family with the arrangements in their time of need.