Barbara Gray Escher, 76, passed away Sunday January 31, 2021.

She was preceded in death by her beloved son, David S. Escher, her parents, Ralph Leon Gray and Nadine Crenshaw Knight, her stepfather who raised her, Robert F. Knight and four special furry puppies.

Survivors include her loving husband of 58 years, William G. Escher, two sisters, Janet Carrico (Larry) of Glasgow, KY. and Cheryl Spencer (Danny Nunn) of Scottsville, KY. as well as six nieces and one nephew and multiple great nieces

and great nephews.

In accordance with Barbara’s wishes, a private family funeral is planned with burial to follow in Evergreen Cemetery.

Barbara requested that expressions of sympathy be sent in memory of David Escher to the KY. Humane Society, 241

Steedley Drive Louisville, KY 40214