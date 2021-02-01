Ty Austin Lessenberry, 19, passed away Friday, January 29, 2021 at Hart County, Kentucky. He was born in Glasgow, KY on July 27, 2001 to Jeremy Lessenberry and Marquitta Houchens Lessenberry. Ty was a 2019 graduate of Barren County High School. He loved hangin out with his family and friends and will be dearly missed by all that knew him.

In addition to his parents, he is survived by two brothers, Zackary Waylen “Boss’ Lessenberry and Jackson Abel Lessenberry; parental grandparents, Donald, and Brenda Lessenberry of Edmonton; maternal grandparents, Bill and DeeAnna Houchens of Glasgow; paternal great grandparents, James and Frances Lessenberry, and Imogene Arms of Edmonton; maternal great grandmother, Helen Houchens of Glasgow; Several aunts, uncles, nieces, and nephews; special cousin, Dalton Gravens.

His girlfriend at the time of his passing, the late Madison Hendershott.

Funeral service will be 3:00pm Wednesday, February 3rd at the A.F. Crow & Son Funeral Home. Visitation will be on Wednesday from 11:00am until time for his service at 3:00pm.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests that donations be made to the funeral home to help with funeral expenses.

All those who wish to honor and remember Ty Lessenberry in person at the visitation or service must wear a mask or other facial covering and practice social distancing while inside the funeral home for safety of those in attendance.

Share your message of condolence with the family at www.crowfuneralhome.com